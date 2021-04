By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’m a sucker for a good water shot. So naturally, this shot from Anthony Mattea has a lot of appeal for me. Mattea has a lot of shots like this on his page. But in this one I can practically hear the respective roars of Hulk and Doomsday. Any time a toy pic can activate one of your other four senses, chances are it’s a good one.

