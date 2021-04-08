Weekly Comic 100s: Green Lantern #1

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Green Lantern #1

AUTHOR: Geoffry Thorne

ARTISTS: Dexter Soy, Marco Santucci, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Bernard Chang & Sinclair.

RELEASED: April 6, 2021

Hey! DC! I dare you to make Keli Quintela the one, official, canonical Green Lantern of Earth. Now that would be a series!

This new book doesn’t do that. But at least she’s in it. That’s a start.

Instead, Green Lantern #1 dives rather steeply into the world of space politics. Meh, no thanks. This book is well drawn and has a lot of raw potential. But give me an interesting main character and a story I can sink my teeth into. Then we’ll talk.

