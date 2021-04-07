Weekly Comic 100s: Crime Syndicate #2

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Crime Syndicate #2

AUTHOR: Andy Schmidt

ARTISTS: Kieran McKeown, Dexter Vines (Inker), Steve Oliff (Colorist), Bryan Hitch, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Jim Cheung & Alejandro Sanchez.

RELEASED: April 6, 2021



So Superwoman wears open-toed shoes? That’s kinda weird. Distinct? Maybe. But still weird.

So we’ve got the Crime Syndicate going up against Starro, who was of course the Justice League’s first opponent way back in 1960’s The Brave and the Bold #28. Here’s my question: In a book full of bad guys, who am I supposed to be rooting for? Superwoman? Owlman? It just seems like everybody in this book is an evil monster. I’m kinda hoping they all just destroy each other…

