Wrestlemania 37 Night One Predictions

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I really can’t help it. Despite how bad Raw continues to be every Monday Night, I’m trained to care about Wrestlemania season. It’s been ingrained in me since I was 11 years old. That, and the fact that this’ll be the first WWE show in front of fans since the pandemic started, and my curiosity is piqued in terms of Wrestlemania 37.

One thing I’m slightly encouraged by as I look at this year’s card is the relative lack of part-timers on the show. We have no Brock Lesnar, no Triple H, no John Cena, and no Undertaker. I’m not one of these fans who rallies against part-timers being on the roster. But it is encouraging to see WWE give some of these Wrestlemania big spots to it’s regular, full-time performers. That’s part of how you make new stars.

And one of those new stars will hopefully be Bianca Belair…

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH:

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Apparently, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are going to close this first night. If that’s the case, then Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair should definitely open. Frankly, you can make a pretty convincing argument for it being the other way around.

This match needs to be about making a new star. This should indeed be Belair’s crowning moment, and I don’t doubt she’ll get it. I’ve got high hopes for this one whether it opens the show or not. Belair is a tremendous athlete and personality, and Banks has proven she can deliver in big match situations. Here’s hoping they deliver.

PREDICTION: Bianca Belair

FATAL FOUR-WAY TAG TEAM MATCH:

The Riott Squad vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Natalya & Tamina

Winners to challenge for WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on Night Two.

This one is a toss-up. Lots of sentimental favorites. But I’m going to go with the Riott Squad. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan have the most history as a team and have earned a high profile spot like this. I don’t think they’ll end up winning the titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. But it’ll be nice to see them get a big win nonetheless.

PREDICTION: The Riott Squad

WWE RAW TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH:

The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

I’m picking Styles and Omos for a few reasons. Firstly, it’s Omos’ first match on the main roster. They don’t want to bring him in with a loss, like they did with poor Dabba-Kato. (Remember Dabba-Kato? Me neither.)

Secondly, the Raw tag team division desperately needs new blood. We can only watch the New Day against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander so many times. Styles and Omos will be new faces, if nothing else. And putting Omos in the ring with Styles will only work in his favor as far as his in-ring acumen goes. All in all, this one’s a pretty easy pick.

PREDICTION: AJ Styles & Omos

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro

I love this match, for no other reason than it gives Cesaro a Wrestlemania match. I’ve got high hopes for this one too, as I’m sure Rollins wants to give Cesaro a hell of a match. I’m equally sure he wants to put him over, which is why Cesaro is my pick to win. Whether they’re willing to give Cesaro a big moment like that remains to be seen.

PREDICTION: Cesaro

STEEL CAGE MATCH:

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

I’m assuming this is the kind of Cage Match where you can win by escaping. Thus, Strowman and Shane will have some climbing to do. And thus, Shane will end up falling off the cage. Not sure why they’d want to do that, considering they can’t top his fall off Hell in a Cell in Dallas several years ago. But that’s their prerogative.

Trouble is, if the winner is the one who escapes the cage first, that means Shane wins and Braun looks stupid. Maybe that’s the idea…

PREDICTION: Shane McMahon

Bad Bunny & Damien Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Whether people like it or not, Bad Bunny’s celebrity appeal makes this a marquee match. It’s a hell of a spot for Damien Priest to be in as well, so soon after his call-up from NXT.

This is another easy pick. The celebrities always win these things, for obvious reasons. Plus, if Floyd Mayweather can beat the Big Show, Bad Bunny can beat the Miz.

PREDICTION: Bad Bunny & Damien Priest

WWE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE MATCH:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

It is, of course, amazing that this is going to be their first show in front of fans in more than a year. But it can be a double-edged sword, particularly with this match.

I think Drew McIntyre has built up a lot of good will over the past year, as he’s had to be Raw‘s top babyface during a one-in-a-century pandemic. And then of course, there’s the fact that last year he had to have his big Wrestlemania win over Brock Lesnar in front of an empty building. That said, they need to be careful with him here. Despite allegedly being a heel, Lashley has a lot of fan support these days. If they push McIntyre too hard, there’ll be a John Cena/Roman Reigns effect, and the fans will turn on him.

Sadly, I don’t have the confidence in WWE to do right by either McIntyre or Lashley in this instance. I say McIntyre once again walks out of Wrestlemania as WWE Champion. This time, it’ll at least be in front of fans.

PREDICTION: Drew McIntyre

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.