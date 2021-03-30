Weekly Comic 100s: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #115

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #115

AUTHOR: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Campbell, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Variant cover by Eastman.

RELEASED: March 17, 2021

Wow. Apparently a lot can ride on a good ol’ fashioned battle of the bands. Like, a lot…

I imagined this Bebop and Rocksteady vs. Tokka and Rahzar fight would be pure comic book violence. But Campbell actually casts one side as sympathetic, thus skewing readers’ loyalties. Not the approach I expected. But I can’t complain.

You know what Sophie Campbell has turned this series into? The comic book equivalent of a young adult novel. Again, not the approach I expected. But I can’t complain.

