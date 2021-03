By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Good lord, this is terrifying.

Terry Lai Toy Photography presents an altered take on The Mandalorian. We’ve got a Dark Knight Joker head, with a full body custom paint job. Terrifying though it may be, the quality of the craftsmanship is undeniable. Ronald McDonald has never looked more intimidating.

