Weekly Comic 100s: Champions #5

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Champions #5
AUTHOR: Eve L. Ewing
ARTISTS: Bob Quinn, Federico Blee (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Toni Ifante
RELEASED: March 17, 2021

I got easily distracted by small things during this issue. While the storyline involving the government outlawing teenage superheroes is reaching a major turning point, I was focused on the fact that Amadeus Cho is called Brawn now. He went from the Totally Awesome Hulk to…Brawn? Lame.

Also, Viv Vision at one point calls out, “Champions Charge!” Also lame.

