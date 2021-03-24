Weekly Comic 100s: Champions #5

By Rob Siebert

TITLE: Champions #5

AUTHOR: Eve L. Ewing

ARTISTS: Bob Quinn, Federico Blee (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Toni Ifante

RELEASED: March 17, 2021

I got easily distracted by small things during this issue. While the storyline involving the government outlawing teenage superheroes is reaching a major turning point, I was focused on the fact that Amadeus Cho is called Brawn now. He went from the Totally Awesome Hulk to…Brawn? Lame.

Also, Viv Vision at one point calls out, “Champions Charge!” Also lame.

