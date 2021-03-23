Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Teen Titans Academy #1

Posted on by Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Teen Titans Academy #1
AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan
ARTISTS: Rafa Sandoval, Jordi Tarragona (Inker), Alejandro Sanchez (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer)
RELEASED: March 23, 2021

I love this premise. Use the classic Teen Titans to introduce us to a new generation of teenage heroes. In a perfect world, that would be the endgame here: To introduce a group of characters that will eventually become the full-time Teen Titans.

Naturally, there are a lot of students we meet in this issue. The one that stood out the most to me was Summer Zahid, a young woman of Middle Eastern descent wearing a hijab. There isn’t enough Muslim representation in comics, and any book that can chip away at that gets bonus points from me.

