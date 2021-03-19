Weekly Comic 100s: Ultramega #1

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Ultramega #1

AUTHOR: James Harren

ARTISTS: Harren, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Rus Wooton (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 17, 2021

This book is about a virus that turns people into kaiju, i.e. giant monsters. So…are we thinking it’s too early to do a story about a virus that engulfs the world, or just the right time? I’m thinking it might be the latter. But who knows?

Business really picks up for Ultramega once the action starts. It’s hard-hitting, high-octane, and a lot of fun. There’s a good amount of weird to be found in the second half of this issue too. I’ve got a good feeling about this one.

