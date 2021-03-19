Posted in Opinion

Bad Swipers: My Crusade Begins

Posted on by Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I’ve got a bone to pick with a group of people in this country. Some people might say this is politically incorrect, but I don’t care. I need to get this off my chest and talk about…*deep breath*…

Bad swipers.

I don’t get it. You stick your card in the machine and slide it. That’s it. You’re not splitting an atom. You’re not slitting an alligator’s throat. There’s no need to go extreme in either direction. Just come in with a relaxed but can-do mindset and you’ll be fine. More importantly, you won’t hold up the damn line.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

