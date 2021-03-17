Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Superman: Red & Blue #1

Posted on by Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Superman: Red & Blue #1
AUTHORS: Various
ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Gary Frank & Brad Anderson.
RELEASED: March 16, 2021

For me, the main selling point of this first issue, comprised of several short Superman stories, was seeing John Ridley write the Man of Steel. But author Marguerite Bennett and artist Jill Thompson wind up stealing the show with a tale of Clark Kent trying to make friends on his first day of kindergarten. Even as the young future Superman is worried about the other kids liking him and making friends, he sees another child isolated and alone and wonders what the right thing to do is. Thompson even draws it like a children’s book. Very touching.

