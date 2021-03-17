Weekly Comic 100s: Superman: Red & Blue #1

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Superman: Red & Blue #1

AUTHORS: Various

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Gary Frank & Brad Anderson.

RELEASED: March 16, 2021



For me, the main selling point of this first issue, comprised of several short Superman stories, was seeing John Ridley write the Man of Steel. But author Marguerite Bennett and artist Jill Thompson wind up stealing the show with a tale of Clark Kent trying to make friends on his first day of kindergarten. Even as the young future Superman is worried about the other kids liking him and making friends, he sees another child isolated and alone and wonders what the right thing to do is. Thompson even draws it like a children’s book. Very touching.

