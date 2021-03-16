Weekly Comic 100s:Star Wars #12

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Star Wars #12

AUTHOR: Charles Soule

ARTISTS: Ramon Rosanas, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz & Rain Beredo.

RELEASED: March 10, 2021



I’m always impressed in Star Wars books when artists zoom in tight on a ship, and we see the little parts that make it look like an actual functioning machine. Ramon Rosanas gives us just such a shot of the Millennium Falcon in this issue. Respect earned.

New rule for Star Wars writers: Chewbacca should always be referred to by his friends as Chewie. There’s no reason for Han or Leia to call him by his full name, as they do in this issue. To me, that’s the equivalent of using someone’s first and last name in casual conversation.

