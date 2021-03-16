Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Justice League #59

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Justice League #59
AUTHOR: Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V
ARTISTS: David Marquez, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer) Xermanico, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer)
RELEASED: March 16, 2021

If you thought Brian Michael Bendis was going to fill Justice League with quippy “Bendis banter,” I’ve got news for you…you were right.

The best selling point I’ve heard thus far for this early portion of Bendis’ Justice League run is made in-issue by Green Arrow: New voices in the League. In this case, Black Adam (not Shazadam…yet!) and the title character from Bendis’ Naomi miniseries. There’s enough intrigue there to bring me back for more.

I really wish I cared about Justice League Dark. But I don’t. I just don’t. Sorry.

