Weekly Comic 100s: The Joker #1

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: The Joker #1

AUTHORS: James Tynion IV, Sam Johns

ARTISTS: Guillem March, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer), Mirka Andolfo, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 9, 2021



It looks like they’re going for a Mindhunter sort of vibe here, with Jim Gordon hunting down the Joker. That’s a pleasant surprise, as I came in thinking this was going to be a more traditional series following the Joker. This idea with Gordon actually has a hell of a lot of potential.

Meanwhile, the Punchline series features a character we haven’t seen in awhile: Harper Row, a.k.a. Bluebird. I’m intrigued to see how she stacks up against Punchline. Though considering how hard DC has pushed Punchline, I don’t necessarily like her chances…

