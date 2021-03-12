Weekly Comic 100s: Superman #29

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Superman #29

AUTHOR: Philip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis

ARTISTS: Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur (Inker), Hi-Fi (Colors), Dave Sharpe (Letterer), Sami Basri, Ulises Arreola (Colorist). Wrap-around variant cover by John Timms & Gabe Eltaeb.

RELEASED: March 9, 2021



Absolutely gorgeous work from Hester, Gapstur, and Hi-Fi, on something of an emotional issue as Jon ponders his father’s mortality. They’re taking on a series of galactic breaches that are apparently connected to Amanda Waller.

Our back-up looks at, of all character, Bibbo. Metropolis’ resident common-man bartender now writes a column for the Daily Planet apparently. I can get behind that. We don’t see Bibbo very often, so it’s nice to see him get some love.

