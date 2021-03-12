***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Mighty Morphin #5

AUTHOR: Ryan Parrott

ARTISTS: Marco Renna, Walter Baiamonte (Colorist), Sara Antonellini & Katia Ranalli (Color Assistants), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by InHyuk Lee.

RELEASED: March 10, 2021

Stellar cover by InHyuk Lee. His best Mighty Morphin one yet, in fact.

Fitting, as this might be the best overall issue of Mighty Morphin yet. Parrott takes us into our new Green Ranger’s journey from civilian to superhero.

As we obviously see a lot more of the Green Ranger this month, we get the chance to really appreciate the gold accents made to the suit. They’re an acquired taste, but ultimately work out well. It’s a tremendous way to distinguish this new Ranger from Tommy, and let them be their own hero.

