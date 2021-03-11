Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Children of the Atom #1

Posted on by primaryignition

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Children of the Atom #1
AUTHOR: Vita Ayala
ARTISTS: Bernard Chang, Marcelo Maiolo (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by R.B. Silva and Jesus Aburtov.
RELEASED: March 10, 2021

What this issue needed to do, for my money, is distinguish itself from Marvel’s prominent teenage superhero book, Champions. It starts to do that by focusing in on the friendship between two of its characters, Buddy and Carmen. Also, it portrays its heroes as upstarts and X-Men superfans.

But oddly enough, Children of the Atom #1 spends a little too much time with Wolverine, Storm, and some of the classic X-Men as they talk about what to do about this new group of teens. Let’s hope we learn more about our main characters next time.

