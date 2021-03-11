Peyton Royce: “My Potential Haunts Me.”

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Peyton Royce cut one of those promos Monday night on Raw Talk. You know those promos, right? The ones where a wrestler blurs the lines between fantasy and reality, talks about how they aren’t used to their full potential, etc. CM Punk really popularized this kind of thing 10 years ago with his famous “pipe bomb” promo on Raw.

While this kind of promo has almost become routine over the last decade, I can’t hate on somebody for putting a voice to their passion. That’s what was really on display here from Peyton Royce. It wasn’t the best promo from an execution standpoint. But I’d still rather see this on Raw than some of the scripted garbage we’re fed on a weekly basis.

A couple things that stood out to me…

“Why not just let me go? Let me go and see what happens?” In hindsight, she should have been careful about her wording. It sounds like she’s asking to be fired. That’s a route you could take, I suppose. But it wasn’t what she was trying to say.

“Why not me? Why does it always have to be the same old, same old?” This is me projecting on to Peyton, but when she said that the person I thought of was Charlotte Flair. Is that fair to Charlotte? No. She’s extremely talented and has earned her spot in that company. But fair or unfair, they push her to the moon. And inevitably, that sometimes comes at the expense of other talents.

“My potential haunts me.” That should have been the thesis for the whole promo. The whole tirade could have revolved around Peyton Royce needing an opportunity at Asuka and the Raw Women’s Championship so she could finally quiet her mind.

I had no idea Asuka was injured. If she really is hurt, why not do a Fatal Four-Way to crown a new champion? Maybe…Charlotte vs. Peyton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss? And who knows? Maybe Peyton Royce wins.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.