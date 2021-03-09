Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Rorschach #6

Posted on by primaryignition

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Rorschach #6
AUTHOR: Tom King
ARTISTS: Jorge Fornes, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
RELEASED: March 9, 2021

This is my favorite issue of Rorschach thus far. Through letters back and forth, we get a very personal look into the hearts and minds of Laura and Wil before they execute the Rorschach-themed plan we saw back in issue #1. It feels masterfully intimate.

Jorge Fornes and Dave Stewart are turning equally masterful art. I don’t get the sense they’re trying to imitate Dave Gibbons’ work on Watchmen. But they’ve conjured up enough of his vibe to make this feel like it’s taking place in the authentic Watchmen universe.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

