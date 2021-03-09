By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Jerry Seinfeld used to do a whole routine on Halloween. A portion of it was about a Superman costume he wore as a child…

“I don’t recall Superman wearing a jacket.”

Apparently Superman can’t wear a jacket, but Batman can, as evidenced by the duster and goggles he wore in Batman v Superman. A look that has been ridiculously copied into the comics on more than one occasion.

And we know we’re about to see it again. Shown right is the cover for the first issue of Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert’s Batman: The Dark Knight. There’s the damn jacket. There are the damn goggles.

For what must be the thousandth time…

I don’t recall Batman wearing a jacket!!!!

