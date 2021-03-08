Weekly Comic 100s: Suicide Squad #1

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Suicide Squad #1

AUTHOR: Robbie Thompson

ARTISTS: Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (Inker), Marcelo Maiolo (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Variant cover by Gerard Parel.

RELEASED: March 2, 2021

Wait, I thought Peacemaker was supposed to be a comedic character? He certainly looks like one to me…

After almost 10 years, it looks like they might finally be getting Harley Quinn away from the Suicide Squad. Though that may be wishful thinking, as she’s in the upcoming James Gunn Suicide Squad movie. There’s no Deadshot, either. Not yet, at least. So for now we’ve got more or less a new line-up, with Peacemaker in a starring role to tie-in with the film.

This book has my attention. For now.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.