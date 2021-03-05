Weekly Comic 100s: BRZRKR #1

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: BRZRKR #1

AUTHOR: Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt

ARTISTS: Ron Garney, Bill Crabtree (Colorist), Clem Robbins (Letterer). Cover by Rafael Grampa.

RELEASED: March 3, 2021



The much-hyped (thanks Keanu) BRZRKR #1 has plenty of blood and gore to go around. Like, pieces of brain on taped fists kinda gore.

It’s fitting that Ron Garney just came off Juggernaut at Marvel, as that’s basically what our lead character acts like in this book. He’s an invincible man running through all kinds of violence and destruction without consequence. As such, BRZRKR #1 is fairly low on substance. At least until we get toward the end of the issue.

This issue is pretty. But worth the hype? Not quite yet.

