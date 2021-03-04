Weekly Comic 100s: The Next Batman: Second Son #2

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: The Next Batman: Second Son #2

AUTHOR: John Ridley

ARTISTS: Tony Akins, Travel Foreman, Marco Failla (Breakdowns), Mark Morales (Inker), Rex Lokus (Colorist), Deron Bennett (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 2, 2021



So what we’ve got here is an origin story for Tim Fox’s Batman. There’s plenty of intrigue there. Though don’t let the cover confuse you: That’s Tim’s brother Luke Fox as Batwing.

There’s a decent amount of talk about the “Joker War” storyline here. The implication seems to be that in this universe, that’s where everything fell apart. No more Bruce Wayne as Batman, no more Commissioner Gordon, and a full-on ban of masked vigilantes in Gotham. It’s a whole new world out there, people…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.