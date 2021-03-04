Weekly Comic 100s: Star Wars: The High Republic #3

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Star Wars: The High Republic #3

AUTHOR: Cavan Scott

ARTISTS: Ario Anindito, Mark Morales (Inker), Annalisa Leoni (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.

RELEASED: March 3, 2021

The more of these High Republic stories I read, the more I’m convinced they should have started small. Pick one character, and focus in on their adventures. For instance, in this issue we follow a character named Keeve Trennis as she searches for a fellow jedi alongside a young child. It provides great insight into her character, the duty of a jedi, and the challenges they face as it relates to the dark side and fear.

In this instance, I think intimate character development should have preceded world-building.

There’s a hutt autopsy in this issue. I…can’t…look away…

