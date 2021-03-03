Weekly Comic 100s: Crime Syndicate #1

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Crime Syndicate #1

AUTHOR: Andy Schmidt

ARTISTS: Kieran McKeown, Bryan Hitch, Dexter Vines (Inker), Steve Oliff (Colorist), Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Jim Cheung & Romulo Fajardo Jr.

RELEASED: March 2, 2021



Ultraman, an evil version of Superman, uses the term “fake news” early in this issue. That feels right.

This issue does a nice job of introducing us to the Crime Syndicate characters. Ultraman in particular. The trouble with that is, if you’re picking up this book you probably already have a basic idea of what the concept is: An evil Justice League. I was hoping they’d find a way to hook us with an intriguing story or idea. No such luck.

