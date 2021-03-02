Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Noceterra #1 (ADVANCE REVIEW)

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Noceterra #1
AUTHOR: Scott Snyder
ARTISTS: Tony Daniel, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Andworld Design (Letters)
RELEASED: March 3, 2021

Interesting concept here, as we see a world where the sky has been blotted out, and light is the world’s most precious resource. And those without access to light? They turn into monsters. Because of course they do.

Tony Daniel and Tomeu Morey are the stars here. Particularly when it comes to the monster renderings. If you’re looking for nightmare fuel, look no further than Noceterra.

I’m curious to see how much mileage Noceterra has in it. The idea has legs. Now it’s just a matter of how far it can travel…

