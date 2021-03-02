Weekly Comic 100s: Noceterra #1 (ADVANCE REVIEW)

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Noceterra #1

AUTHOR: Scott Snyder

ARTISTS: Tony Daniel, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Andworld Design (Letters)

RELEASED: March 3, 2021



Interesting concept here, as we see a world where the sky has been blotted out, and light is the world’s most precious resource. And those without access to light? They turn into monsters. Because of course they do.

Tony Daniel and Tomeu Morey are the stars here. Particularly when it comes to the monster renderings. If you’re looking for nightmare fuel, look no further than Noceterra.

I’m curious to see how much mileage Noceterra has in it. The idea has legs. Now it’s just a matter of how far it can travel…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.