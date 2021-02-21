Weekly Comic 100s: TMNT #114

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #114
AUTHOR: Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consulting), Sophie Campbell
ARTISTS: Campbell, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)
RELEASED: February 10, 2021
The time-traveling Lita meets the child version of herself in this issue. Doc Brown would not approve!
Campbell gives us the IDW take on the “traditional pre-fight donut” moment from The Secret of the Ooze. It’s an amusing little nod.
We see Renet, a “timestress,” in this issue. I don’t recall ever having seen her in the main series before. Apparently she was in Bebop & Rocksteady Destroy Everything!
Apparently next issue we get Bebop and Rocksteady against Tokka and Rahzar. As the latter were seemingly stand-ins for the former, there’s tremendous meta-appeal there.
Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.