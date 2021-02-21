Weekly Comic 100s: TMNT #114

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #114

AUTHOR: Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consulting), Sophie Campbell

ARTISTS: Campbell, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: February 10, 2021

The time-traveling Lita meets the child version of herself in this issue. Doc Brown would not approve!

Campbell gives us the IDW take on the “traditional pre-fight donut” moment from The Secret of the Ooze. It’s an amusing little nod.

We see Renet, a “timestress,” in this issue. I don’t recall ever having seen her in the main series before. Apparently she was in Bebop & Rocksteady Destroy Everything!

Apparently next issue we get Bebop and Rocksteady against Tokka and Rahzar. As the latter were seemingly stand-ins for the former, there’s tremendous meta-appeal there.

