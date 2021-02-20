Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: The Next Batman #4

Posted on by primaryignition

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Future State: The Next Batman #4
AUTHOR: John Ridley, Vita Ayala, Paula Sevenbergen
ARTISTS: Laura Braga, Nick Derington (Breakdowns), Aneke, Emanuela Lupaccino, Wade Von Grawbadger (Inker)
COLORISTS: Arif Prianto, Trish Mulvihill, John Kalisz
LETTERERS: Clayton Cowles, Becca Carey
RELEASED: February 16, 2021

Ridley, Braga, and the Next Batman team have sold me on this version of the character. I’ll definitely be checking out Second Son.

The second half of the Batgirls back-up expands nicely. We go beyond just Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain, and a larger picture begins to form. I was pleasantly surprised.

The main thing I took away from the Gotham City Sirens back-up was slighty bewilderment, as they didn’t find a way to shoehorn Harley Quinn into it. The original trio was Harley, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman. What gives?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

