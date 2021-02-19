Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Nightwing #2

By Rob Siebert
TITLE: Future State: Nightwing #2
AUTHOR: Andrew Constant
ARTISTS: Nicola Scott, Ivan Plascencia (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Yasmine Putri.
RELEASED: February 16, 2021

I like the way this book uses media as an enemy. Nightwing is obviously the hero, but the Magistrate is using a television network to smear him, brand him as a terrorist, etc.

This is one of the better drawn books in the entire Future State line. I’m always happy to see Nicola Scott’s name in my weekly stack.

This is less a book about Dick Grayson, and more about what Dick inspires in other characters. Most notably loyalty. This book grants the Nightwing character the virtually universal respect of his peers. That’s a very natural direction to go.

