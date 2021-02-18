Weekly Comic 100s: X-Men Legends #1

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: X-Men Legends #1

AUTHOR: Fabian Nicieza

ARTISTS: Brett Booth, Adelso Corona (Inker), Guru-eFX (Colors), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: February 17, 2021



This issue has a warm fuzzy quality to it because of the involvement of classic creators Fabian Nicieza and Brett Booth. It also happens to be a gorgeous book. With some beautiful drawn and colored renderings of Cyclops, Cable, and Havok.

You won’t see everyone that the cover suggests, as it’s a story about Scott and Alex Summers. There’s no Wolverine, no Apocalypse, etc. But if you’re a ’90s X-Men fan, this one is definitely worth a look.

