Weekly Comic 100s: TMNT: The Last Ronin #2

By Rob Siebert
By Rob Siebert

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #2
AUTHORS: Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz
ARTISTS: Eastman, Esau & Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop, Luis Delgado (Colorist), Samuel Plata (Color Assists), Shawn Lee (Letterer)
RELEASED: February 17, 2021

This issue definitely feels like it came from Eastman and Laird. Which is to say it has a grit to it that’s very Frank Miller-ish. Eastman even does a handful of pages in that scratchy black and white style that’s synonymous with those original TMNT comics.

The Last Ronin will down as one of the all-time great TMNT stories. Down the line, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the world this story takes place in used to tell “future” stories, much like the worlds created for stories like Kingdom Come and Batman Beyond.

