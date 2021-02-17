Weekly Comic 100s: Champions #4

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Champions #4

AUTHOR: Eve L. Ewing

ARTISTS: Bob Quinn, Federico Blee (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Toni Ifante.

RELEASED: February 17, 2021

Good issue, with Quinn and Blee killing it on the art. Champions has once again become one of my favorite books at Marvel.

Cyclops helps the team out in this issue. He’s an adult now, but remembers his time with the team, despite it taking place amidst weird X-Men time-traveling shenanigans. I’m not even going to try to figure that out…

The Champions have breakfast in this issue, and nobody makes a “Breakfast of Champions” joke? I mean, that one’s a lay-up, is it not?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.