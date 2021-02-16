Weekly Comic 100s: Batman/Catwoman #3

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman/Catwoman #3

AUTHOR: Tom King

ARTISTS: Clay Mann, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: February 16, 2021

It’s Christmas time in this issue. I can only assume the pandemic delayed it, and it was supposed to come out in December.

I saw someone on Twitter describe the secret comaradery that Catwoman and the Joker have as an “affair.” Joker makes an allusion along those lines in this issue. But it’s, y’know, a joke. Because he’s the Joker. You could call the dynamic a lot of things. But not an affair. The word affair obviously implies sex. And the Joker and Catwoman are not sleeping together.

At least they’d better not be…

