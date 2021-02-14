Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Dark Detective #3

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Future State: Dark Detective #3

AUTHOR: Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Carmine Di Giandomenico

COLORISTS: Jordie Bellaire, Antonio Fabela

LETTERERS: Aditya Bidika, Andworld Design

RELEASED: February 9, 2021



Batman v Superman‘s enduring legacy, at least as far as the comics are concerned, seems to be putting Batman in a long coat over his costume. I’ve never been a fan of this look, and I’m sad to see Dan Mora use it. Though at least Mora’s version doesn’t wear a cape and a coat.

As the cover suggests, Bruce and the Future State Batman meet in this issue. It’s not nearly the big, meaningful scene you want it to be. It’s more of, “Hey! Stay in your lane!” It felt very rushed.

