Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Dark Detective #3

Posted on by primaryignition

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Future State: Dark Detective #3
AUTHOR: Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Carmine Di Giandomenico
COLORISTS: Jordie Bellaire, Antonio Fabela
LETTERERS: Aditya Bidika, Andworld Design
RELEASED: February 9, 2021

Batman v Superman‘s enduring legacy, at least as far as the comics are concerned, seems to be putting Batman in a long coat over his costume. I’ve never been a fan of this look, and I’m sad to see Dan Mora use it. Though at least Mora’s version doesn’t wear a cape and a coat.

As the cover suggests, Bruce and the Future State Batman meet in this issue. It’s not nearly the big, meaningful scene you want it to be. It’s more of, “Hey! Stay in your lane!” It felt very rushed.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.