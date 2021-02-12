Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Justice League #2

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Future State: Justice League #2

AUTHORS: Joshua Williamson, Ram V

ARTISTS: Robson Rocha, Daniel Henriques (Inker), Marcio Takara

COLORISTS: Romulo Fajardo Jr., Marcelo Maiolo

LETTERERS: Tom Napolitano, Rob Leigh

RELEASED: February 9, 2021

I was happy to see that we’ll be hearing more from this Justice League. The story about the League not having any personal connections with one another makes for a nice first chapter. While brief, it feels satisfying and complete.

I must confess: The Justice League Dark back-up didn’t do anything for me. But that’s been the case with pretty much every JLD story. Something about the concept just doesn’t click with me. What am I missing?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.