Weekly Comic 100s: Rorschach #5

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Rorschach #5
AUTHOR: Tom King
ARTISTS: Jorge Fornes, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
RELEASED: February 9, 2021

I think Rorschach is, thus far, a good book. It’s packed with slow-burning intrigue and excellent artwork.

But here’s my question: Is this what people wanted from a Rorschach book? I’m not sure. I always pictured a series like this filled with scenes featuring a brooding Rorschach walking the city streets. Much like what we saw in Watchmen. That’s not what we’re getting here. But personally, I’m alright with that.

There’s a really cool Comedian-related sequence in this issue. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a smiley face that big…

