Weekly Comic 100s: Radiant Black #1

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Radiant Black #1

AUTHOR: Kyle Higgins

ARTISTS: Marcelo Costa, Becca Carey (Letterer). Cover by Michael Cho.

RELEASED: February 10, 2021

Having seen Kyle Higgins speak, and knowing a bit about him, I suspect Kyle Higgins injected a lot of his own story into Radiant Black. It’s about a writer who moves back in with his parents in suburban Chicago, and stumbles into becoming a superhero.

In addition to sporting a costume that’s pretty darn slick, the biggest thing Radiant Black has going for it is it’s heart. We feel for our main character, can sympathize with his failures and self doubt, and his rocky exchanges with an old friend feel very familiar. This one warrants a return for issue #2.

