Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Green Lantern #2

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Future State: Green Lantern #2

AUTHOR: Geoffry Thorne, Josie Campbell, Robert Venditti

ARTISTS: Tom Raney, Andie Tong, Dexter Soy

COLORISTS: Mike Atiyeh, Will Quintana, Alex Sinclair

LETTERERS: Andworld Design, Dave Sharpe, Steve Wands

RELEASED: February 9, 2021



Exactly how old is Keli Quintela supposed to be? Her superhero name is Teen Lantern. But, although Andie Tong does a fine job here, she looks like she could be about 10.

Also, I wouldn’t complain at all if they want to team her with Mogo again. Their dynamic was kinda cute.

I give colorist Alex Sinclair so much credit. He gives almost all of his work a truly epic feel. I suspect that comes largely via his association with so many classic stories over the years.

