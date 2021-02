By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We’ve now reached the point in my daughter’s life (she’s about one and a half) where certain days I feel like I’m living in a miniaturized Godzilla movie. I’ve got this screeching creature in my house that’s tearing apart the world as I know it with her bare hands.

And of course, there’s going to be a sequel…

If this kid starts breathing fire I’m REALLY in trouble.

