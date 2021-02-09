Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #2

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #2
AUTHOR: Dan Watters
ARTISTS: Leila Del Luca, Nick Filardi (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer). Cover by Lee Weeks and Brad Anderson.
RELEASED: February 9, 2021

Dan Watters succeeds here in that I believe Jon Kent and Yara Flor are good friends. I was left wanting to see more of the two of them, to the point that it felt like the villains were in the way. I’m not sure that’s what he was going for…

At one point, the issue tells us “Superman has not the raw cunning of Wonder Woman.” That’s BS. We already like Yara. Stop trying to put her over at Superman’s expense.

