Weekly Comic 100s: The Next Batman #3

TITLE: The Next Batman #3

AUTHOR: John Ridley, Brandon Thomas, Paul Jenkins

ARTISTS: Laura Braga, Nick Derington (Breakdowns), Sumit Kumar, Raul Fernandez (Co-Inker), Jack Herbert

COLORISTS: Arif Prianto, Jordie Bellaire, Gabe Eltaeb

LETTERERS: Clayton Cowles, Steve Wands, Rob Leigh

RELEASED: February 2, 2021



Drones are a big part of Batman’s side of Future State. This issue sees Batman defeat a drone using the oh so super-heroic method of throwing a rock at it. I got a kick out of that.

There’s already a Future State Suicide Squad story. That being said, this Arkham Knight back-up, with its team of Batman villains assembled under the title character, has a definite Suicide Squad vibe to it. And Arkham Knight, the Peter Tomasi Detective Comics version that is, actually makes a pretty good leader.

