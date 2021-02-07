Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: The Next Batman #3

This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: The Next Batman #3
AUTHOR: John Ridley, Brandon Thomas, Paul Jenkins
ARTISTS: Laura Braga, Nick Derington (Breakdowns), Sumit Kumar, Raul Fernandez (Co-Inker), Jack Herbert
COLORISTS: Arif Prianto, Jordie Bellaire, Gabe Eltaeb
LETTERERS: Clayton Cowles, Steve Wands, Rob Leigh
RELEASED: February 2, 2021

Drones are a big part of Batman’s side of Future State. This issue sees Batman defeat a drone using the oh so super-heroic method of throwing a rock at it. I got a kick out of that.

There’s already a Future State Suicide Squad story. That being said, this Arkham Knight back-up, with its team of Batman villains assembled under the title character, has a definite Suicide Squad vibe to it. And Arkham Knight, the Peter Tomasi Detective Comics version that is, actually makes a pretty good leader.

