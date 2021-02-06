Weekly Comic 100s: Something is Killing the Children #14

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Something is Killing the Children #14

AUTHOR: James Tynion IV

ARTISTS: Werther Dell’Edera, Miquel Muerto (Colorist), Andworld Design

RELEASED: January 27, 2021



This is a really strong issue for Tommy, the sort of stereotypical high school bully character in this book. He does something drastic and intriguing.

After next issue, Something is Killing the Children is set to go on a short hiatus. That’s for the best, as the book has felt like it’s stretched thin for several months now. Tynion has said that the book wasn’t supposed to be an ongoing, and he expanded on the idea due to its popularity. And the idea itself is really intriguing. I just think it’s time for something of a fresh start.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.