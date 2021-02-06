Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Something is Killing the Children #14

By Rob Siebert
TITLE: Something is Killing the Children #14
AUTHOR: James Tynion IV
ARTISTS: Werther Dell’Edera, Miquel Muerto (Colorist), Andworld Design
RELEASED: January 27, 2021

This is a really strong issue for Tommy, the sort of stereotypical high school bully character in this book. He does something drastic and intriguing.

After next issue, Something is Killing the Children is set to go on a short hiatus. That’s for the best, as the book has felt like it’s stretched thin for several months now. Tynion has said that the book wasn’t supposed to be an ongoing, and he expanded on the idea due to its popularity. And the idea itself is really intriguing. I just think it’s time for something of a fresh start.

