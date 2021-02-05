Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Superman of Metropolis #2

Posted on by primaryignition

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Future State: Superman of Metropolis #2
AUTHORS: Sean Lewis, Brandon Easton
ARTISTS: John Timms, Valentine de Landro, Cully Hamner
COLORISTS: Gabe Eltaeb, Marissa Louise, Laura Martin
LETTERERS: Dave Sharpe, Andworld Design
RELEASED: February 2, 2021

The main story didn’t blow me away. But thematically, it’s on point. It’s about Jonathan Kent embracing what it means to be Superman. It’s the right story to tell.

The Mister Miracle and Guardian back-ups are set during and amidst the events of the main story. As such, there are some interesting bits and pieces in there, and the new heroes themselves are fine. Cully Hamner and Laura Martin make the Guardian look fantastic. But the stories themselves just aren’t that interesting.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.