Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Superman of Metropolis #2

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Future State: Superman of Metropolis #2

AUTHORS: Sean Lewis, Brandon Easton

ARTISTS: John Timms, Valentine de Landro, Cully Hamner

COLORISTS: Gabe Eltaeb, Marissa Louise, Laura Martin

LETTERERS: Dave Sharpe, Andworld Design

RELEASED: February 2, 2021

The main story didn’t blow me away. But thematically, it’s on point. It’s about Jonathan Kent embracing what it means to be Superman. It’s the right story to tell.

The Mister Miracle and Guardian back-ups are set during and amidst the events of the main story. As such, there are some interesting bits and pieces in there, and the new heroes themselves are fine. Cully Hamner and Laura Martin make the Guardian look fantastic. But the stories themselves just aren’t that interesting.

