Weekly Comic 100s: Star Wars: The High Republic #2

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Star Wars: The High Republic #2

AUTHOR: Cavan Scott

ARTISTS: Ario Anindito, Mark Morales (Inker), Annalisa Leoni (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.

RELEASED: February 3, 2021

Last issue felt a little overwhelming. It was our first step into a whole new era of Star Wars. This one feels more grounded by comparison. We spend most of our time with the same group of characters as they investigate a devastated ship. I can’t say I feel hooked into this world yet. But this issue was a step in the right direction.

Phil Noto’s epic covers are great icing on the cake. Our cover star Sskeer is a lizard Jedi with one arm. That’s kinda cool in a Star Wars meets The Fugitive sort of way.

