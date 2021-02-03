Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Wonder Woman #2

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Future State: Wonder Woman #2

AUTHOR: Joelle Jones

ARTISTS: Jones, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: February 2, 2021

There’s a weird moment of disconnect in this issue. Our Future State Wonder Woman, Yara Flor, has journeyed into the underworld to find someone. She finds them, but it seems very sudden and unexplained. Almost as if a page is missing from the issue. I’m wondering if something was edited out of the script…

These Wonder Woman issues have been one of the artistic highlights of Future State. The story is adequate. Though I can’t help but wonder what we’d have gotten under a more seasoned writer.

