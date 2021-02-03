Weekly Comic 100s: Darth Vader #9

***”Weekly Comic 100s” keeps it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Darth Vader #9

AUTHOR: Greg Pak

ARTISTS: Raffaele Ienco, Neeraj Menon (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Aaron Kuder & Richard Isanove.

RELEASED: January 13, 2021



Raffaele Ienco provides us with a little more texture than we’ve seen from previous Darth Vader books. For a story like this, in which Vader is being hunted by droid assassins, that works out favorably.

This series is still bathed in prequel backwash. But this issue introduces something unexpected: A Sith wayfinder, and thus a tie to The Rise of Skywalker. While still one of the worst movies in the franchise, I’d rather see Rise mined for story ideas than the prequels. At least the former would be fresh, while the latter seems to have been done to death.



