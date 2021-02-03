Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Weekly Comic 100s

Weekly Comic 100s: Darth Vader #9

Posted on by primaryignition

***”Weekly Comic 100s” keeps it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Darth Vader #9
AUTHOR: Greg Pak
ARTISTS: Raffaele Ienco, Neeraj Menon (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Aaron Kuder & Richard Isanove.
RELEASED: January 13, 2021

Raffaele Ienco provides us with a little more texture than we’ve seen from previous Darth Vader books. For a story like this, in which Vader is being hunted by droid assassins, that works out favorably.

This series is still bathed in prequel backwash. But this issue introduces something unexpected: A Sith wayfinder, and thus a tie to The Rise of Skywalker. While still one of the worst movies in the franchise, I’d rather see Rise mined for story ideas than the prequels. At least the former would be fresh, while the latter seems to have been done to death.

