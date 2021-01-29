Weekly Comic 100s: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #113

***”Weekly Comic 100s” keeps it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #113

AUTHORS: Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Consulting), Sophie Campbell

ARTISTS: Campbell, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Variant cover by Eastman.

RELEASED: January 20, 2021

They’re incorporating Tokka & Rahzar from TMNT II: The Secret of the Ooze into this series now. Because these IDW guys are going to cram every ounce of TMNT lore into this book! They will not be denied!

Campbell has a strong outing here. They’re doing a story where Lita (one of the kids in Mutant Town) comes back from the future to “fix” things. She uses, of all things, the time scepter inspired by TMNT III. Indeed, the ’90s vibes are strong in this one.

Does Leo have a little scar over his eye? I’ve never noticed that before…

