Weekly Comic 100s: Future State: Batman/Superman #1

***”Weekly Comic 100s” keeps it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We’re going to play a little with the format here. Starting with…

TITLE: Future State: Batman/Superman #1

AUTHOR: Gene Luen Yang

ARTISTS: Ben Oliver, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 26, 2021

My memories of Gene Luen Yang’s Superman run are…unremarkable. By comparison, this issue is mildly better.

The most interesting aspect here is that it takes place early in Gotham’s police state future. So there’s an intrigue in the notion that this is Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne’s final case together. But I can’t say I was blown away.

There is, however, a nice little scene where Superman prevents a suicide. Kudos to Yang for playing up the hopeful side of Superman.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.