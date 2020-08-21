A WWE Summerslam 2020 Preview – Enter the ThunderDome

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

So that’s the “ThunderDome”, eh? Alright sure. What the hell? Let’s give it a whirl.

There are so few upsides to this pandemic. But one of the few is that these drastic circumstances have led to forced creativity and innovation. Not just in wrestling, but all walks of life. We just wrapped up the first ever all-virtual Democratic National Convention. Now, we’re about to get the first ever all-virtual pro wrestling crowd.

One thing’s for sure: Brawling into the crowd is going to be a lot different.

I’m as anxious to get back to normal as anybody else. But this kind of inventive mindset should be encouraged. Even if we only get one good idea for every 10 bad ones. Case in point, at Wrestlemania, the Last Man Standing Match and the Firefly Funhouse Match weren’t really my cup of tea. But the Boneyard Match was awesome!

Let’s see how Summerslam looks…

WWE UNITED STATES TITLE MATCH:

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

Here’s my question: Why MVP and not Bobby Lashley? Even if you ignore the fact that Lashley pinned Crews in that gauntlet match on Monday, Lashley would be the next logical person in line after MVP lost in his title match a few weeks back. So why go with MVP again? Is it because we’re still rehabbing Lashley from all that crap with Lana and Rusev?

Actually, that’s not a bad reason…

I’m inclined to think they wouldn’t be going with MVP again unless they were going to put the belt on him. They may have even been planning to do it at Extreme Rules. Now MVP can be the cowardly heel, using Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to hold on to the championship while Crews chases. I’m not sure I expect his run to be a long one, but it’ll still be pretty cool to see him hold it again after so many years.

PREDICTION: MVP

WWE RAW TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH:

The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

I’ve gone back and forth on this one. The titles would be good with this Andrade/Garza/Zelina package. I definitely like the idea of giving Garza a more prominent spotlight. But on the other hand, Dawkins and Ford have grown on me as the tag champs. In an era where WWE needs new stars as badly as they ever have, putting some more shine on the Street Profits wouldn’t be a bad thing.

In the end, I think that’s exactly what they do. Dawkins and Ford go over early on the card. And for their next challengers? How about Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin? I’d be curious to see what kind of chemistry they have.

PREDICTION: The Street Profits

HAIR VS. HAIR MATCH:

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

I love this match. Not just because of the Hair vs. Hair stipulation. Although I do believe it’s the first female Hair vs. Hair Match since Victoria vs. Molly Holly all those years ago.

I love this because Mandy and Sonya are getting an opportunity to shine on what, in theory, is the second biggest pay per view of the year. This is the kind of match that would have gotten bumped if you had the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Undertaker, or other part-timers on the card. If we really are trying to make new stars, this is a wise move. And frankly, it’s well deserved. Mandy and Sonya have both stepped their game up this year. I’ve got high hopes that these two will deliver a great Summerslam moment.

As for who wins, I’ve got to go with Mandy. Sonya will rock a buzz cut for a few weeks, then nail some kind of short hairdo.

PREDICTION: Mandy Rose

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH:

Bayley (c) vs. Asuka



The elevation of Asuka has been a really pleasant surprise this year. For so long, it seemed like she had become an afterthought. And she’s just too good to relegate to the back of the line. Now she’s doing something that I don’t think anyone’s ever done at Summerslam before: Challenge two different singles champions for two different titles.

Based on what we’ve seen in recent history, I’m guessing they’ll do these matches back-to-back. On Raw, they established that Bayley is defending her title first. I don’t see why Sasha Banks wouldn’t be at ringside for this, as they’ll need her in short order. So I’m thinking Sasha does something underhanded to cost Asuka the Smackdown title. It’s just as well. The fact that they’re borrowing someone from Raw for the second-biggest show of the year doesn’t speak well to the status of that division.

PREDICTION: Bayley

WWE RAW WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH:

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka

Having just lost to Bayley, Asuka will seem like easy pickings for Sasha. Thus, Sasha can underestimate her and get rolled up for the shock title change. They can do it clean, or have some kind of mishap involving Bayley. I’m good either way.

I don’t think Sasha has defended the title since she won it last month. Thus, her streak of winning the Raw Women’s Title and then quickly losing it on her first defense remains intact. You’ve got to wonder if they’re doing that on purpose at this point. Are they even that clever?

PREDICTION: Asuka

STREET FIGHT:

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

Look for all sorts of shenanigans in this match, with both Rey Mysterio and Murphy getting involved from ringside. This should be fun. Dominik is in good hands with Rollins.

Dominik has no business beating Seth Rollins. And yet, I expect that’s exactly what will happen here. It’s time for the heel to get his comeuppance. As sick as I am of all the eye stuff, I wouldn’t mind seeing Rollins get “hit” in the eye with a kendo stick or something. Then we can get eyepatch-wearing, pirate-looking Seth Rollins.

PREDICTION: Dominik Mysterio

WWE UNIVERSAL HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE MATCH:

Braun Strowman (c) vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Involving Alexa Bliss in this program was a smart move. Not only did it freshen things up and add a new layer to the feud as we head into Summerslam, but it pays off something from as far back as that first Mixed Match Challenge. Braun and Alexa have a really cool on-screen chemistry that I’m happy to see again.

Clearly, Bliss is going to factor into the finish somehow. The question is whether it benefits Braun or Bray…

At the end of the day, I think it’s time to correct the mistake that was made before Wrestlemania when Bray lost the title to Goldberg. It’s time to put the title back on the Fiend. As for Alexa, it’s time for her to return to her villainous roots. Babyface Alexa Bliss isn’t nearly as fun as heel Alexa Bliss. So let’s bring her back, and maybe feud her against Nikki Cross.

PREDICTION: Bray Wyatt

WWE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE MATCH:

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

Getting back to his legend-killing, punt-kicking ways has done wonders for Randy Orton. He’s once again one of the hottest heels in the business. He’s just what the doctor ordered in terms of giving Drew McIntyre a great villain to face.

But as hot as he’s been, Randy Orton does not need to be WWE Champion for a 14th time. At least not now. I’m sure falling ratings have scared WWE. But now isn’t the time to fall back on old habits. They need to stay the course with McIntyre, and focus on telling good stories with him as the hero. If this were a relatively normal year and we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic, it might be a different story. If John Cena or Brock Lesnar were challenging, it might be a different story. But not Randy Orton. Not here and not now.

They need to stick it out with Drew until Wrestlemania at the very least. Let him be that stalwart champion that gets us through the so-called “pandemic era.” Then we can think about changing things up.

PREDICTION: Drew McIntyre

