Toy Chest Theater: Boba Fett and…Boba Cat?

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Some things are just so random, you can’t help but laugh when they’re juxtaposed against each other. Such is the case with this image from raffnav.

So is this Boba Cat? Is it a stray? How exactly does a cat come to wander on to a spaceship? In a galaxy far, far away no less. Maybe Fett heard about how much people love the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, so he figured he needed a little sidekick of his own…

This image is actually the first in a series. Simply put, it’s Boba Fett with a bunch of animals. But this image is by far the stand out because of, for lack of a better term, its “body language.” Fett seems every bit as confused as we are. What’s more, you can read confrontation into the cat if you choose to.

“Hey! Put me down, bucket head!”

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.